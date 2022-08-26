FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Gillette Stadium has postponed opening the gates to the highly-anticipated New England Country Music Fest due to severe thunderstorms moving through the area.

The stadium is urging attendees to stay inside their vehicles while the storm passes.

.@kennychesney fans taking cover under overpasses.



The stadium has paused its parking operation and has closed off entrances. People already in the lots are asked to stay with their vehicles. @wpri12 @PinpointWXTeam pic.twitter.com/hDDt6ZHIJc — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) August 26, 2022

Gillette is also suspending parking operations “with the safety of parking staff in mind.”

“We will open lot entrances as soon as we’re able,” Gillette said in a social media post.

The concert, featuring Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce, is two years in the making thanks to the pandemic.

