FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Gillette Stadium has postponed opening the gates to the highly-anticipated New England Country Music Fest due to severe thunderstorms moving through the area.
The stadium is urging attendees to stay inside their vehicles while the storm passes.
Gillette is also suspending parking operations “with the safety of parking staff in mind.”
“We will open lot entrances as soon as we’re able,” Gillette said in a social media post.
The concert, featuring Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce, is two years in the making thanks to the pandemic.
12 News has a crew in Foxboro and will continue to provide updates as soon as we learn them.
