PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second time in a week, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has issued an Air Quality Alert because of smoke from wildfires in Canada.

The DEM said the air quality on Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to be “unhealthy,” meaning even people without medical conditions may experience negative health effects, while more sensitive groups could have serious issues.

Those with preexisting conditions who may be affected by the poor air quality are advised to stay indoors during this time, if possible, according to the DEM. They should also keep their doors and windows closed.

If it’s not possible to stay inside, the DEM said wearing an N95 mask may help filter some pollutants out of the air.

Last week’s smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia was visible in some parts of Southern New England, but cleared within a few hours. The DEM said this smoke, coming from another wildfire in Quebec, will affect our area for a longer period of time, at least through Wednesday.

For more information, view the DEM’s air quality forecast.