PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is two 90-degree days away from its first heat wave of the summer.

Temperatures climbed in to the early 90s Tuesday, with T.F. Green Airport recording a high of 93 degrees by the afternoon.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., with temperatures expected to once again top 90 degrees.

The extreme heat is expected to last through Saturday. If temperatures reach or exceed 90 degrees for three consecutive days, the state will have its first official heat wave of the summer.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) issued an Air Quality Alert for Washington and Newport counties Wednesday.

The DEM predicts the air quality will be unhealthy Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in those communities.

Communities across the state have opened up cooling centers for residents who need to escape the heat.

