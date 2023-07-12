PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says the state’s air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels on Wednesday.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect statewide due to elevated ground-level ozone concentrations and fine particle readings from light fire smoke expected in the area.

According to the DEM, the highest ozone levels are expected in the southern portion of the state, particularly along the coastline.

Unhealthy levels of ozone can cause a number of adverse health effects, especially in children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments.

The DEM recommends limiting strenuous outdoor activity and exercise, and staying in an air-conditioned environment if possible.

Residents can help reduce air pollutant emissions by limiting car travel and the use of charcoal lighter fuels and small engines such as lawnmowers, according to the DEM.