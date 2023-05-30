PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) issued an Air Quality Alert on Tuesday due to the effects of wildfires in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The DEM said the air quality will be unhealthy through sunset and possibly into the early overnight hours due to a smoke plume from the wildfires.

It’s recommended for certain groups who are at risk, such as those with preexisting medical conditions, to stay inside with the windows closed.

Additionally, for people outdoors, the DEM says N95 masks can reduce exposure to pollutants in the air.

You may also be able to smell smoke and see reduced visibility and haze if the smoke reaches the ground, according to the DEM.

A plume of wildfire smoke will move into Southern New England today. You may smell the smoke. If you suffer from a respiratory disease like asthma, you may want to stay indoors. pic.twitter.com/nGRDFSgaLX — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) May 30, 2023