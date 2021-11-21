Pinpoint Weather 12: Thanksgiving Travel Weather

HUGE travel week this week as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. Fortunately, the weather looks pretty tame across the country. Weather shouldn’t cause too many delays in the lower 48.

If there were to be any delays, they’d likely occur on Monday with a front pushing off the U.S. East Coast. Rain is possible from Maine to Florida, but the showers should be gone in the evening. Elsewhere, the middle of the country will be cold and dry. Some lake effect snows are possible across Michigan.

About 90% of the country looks dry for Tuesday. Some rain and mountain snow are possible in the Pacific Northwest. Driving? AAA said there will be a 400% increase in road traffic this year. Check the traffic anywhere in the country with our Pinpoint Traffic.

One of the busiest travel days of the year is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the weather looks great from Providence, RI to Portland, OR with seasonable temperatures in between. Some mountain snows are possible out west, including the Denver area, but most of the major travel hubs should be dry.

On Thanksgiving Day itself, New York City will be dry and not terribly windy, so the balloons at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade should be good to go! We will see some rain rain showers developing from Ohio to Texas and also in Washington and Oregon.

Locally, expect a blend of clouds and sun with mild temperatures on the way to Grandma’s or Auntie’s house on Thursday.

Looking for some deals on the traditional busiest shopping day of the year? The weather will be mostly okay across the country. The heartland will be dry and cool. That rain, which will be in the middle of the country on Thursday, will be pushing through New England on Friday.

In fact, as colder air arrives, some of that rain may end as some wet snow. Local travel to the malls and shopping centers will feature some rain showers and those wet snow flakes, but no snow accumulations are anticipated.

Saturday and Sunday look dry here in the Northeast and across the country.