EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heading to the shore is a fun summertime activity, but certain areas can be more hazardous than they appear.

Every year, lifeguards have to save people who get into trouble after walking out onto a jetty, inlet or sandbar to take a dip.

In the above video, Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo explains why you should avoid swimming near those structures.

