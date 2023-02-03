TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.

A travel company called Travel Lens recently looked at the number of surf zone fatalities, the number of shark attacks, and the number of hurricanes since 2010. Each beach was then assigned a “danger score” — 1 through 10 — based on their weighted averages.

Data from Travel Lens shows seven of the 10 beaches ranked among the “deadliest” are in Florida.

Topping the list is New Smyrna Beach, just south of Daytona in Volusia County, Florida. The travel website said New Smyrna Beach had more shark attacks than another other — a total of 32.

Cocoa Beach just north of Daytona, ranked second, with seven surf zone fatalities and just as many shark attacks. Another in Florida, Ormond Beach, rounded out the top three, with eight surf zone fatalities and four shark attacks since 2010.

Here is a look at the top 10 “deadliest beaches” in America, according to Travel Lens.

New Smyrna Beach, Florida (8.14 danger score) Cocoa Beach, Florida (7.57 danger score) Ormond Beach, Florida (7.48 danger score) Panama City Beach, Florida (7.16 danger score) Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (6.61 danger score) Melbourne Beach, Florida (6.35 danger score) Jacksonville Beach, Florida (6.02 danger score) Oak Island, North Carolina (5.54 danger score) Gulf Shores, Alabama (5.38 danger score) Fort Lauderdale, Florida (5.37 danger score)

To stay safe in the water, the American Red Cross recommends swimming in designated areas supervised by lifeguards and always with a buddy. You should also check the weather and surf zone forecast before heading to the beach.