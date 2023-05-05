NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for a new pier at the University of Rhode Island’s Bay Campus.

The dock of the pier is 200 feet long and 42 feet wide, while the connecting bridge is 210 feet long and 24 feet wide.

The new pier features a two-ton crane for lifting small boats, as well as a research shed that will monitor Narragansett Bay.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and Congressman Seth Magaziner were on hand to deliver remarks about the project, which was made possible through a $45 million bond that voters approved in 2018.

“This new pier is an embodiment of the investment the state is making in enhancing the Bay Campus and the school of oceanography,” Reed said.

“Having a thriving, modern, big campus is going to provide jobs and spur economic development,” URI President Mark Parlange added. “It’s going to help drive innovation in renewable energy, aquaculture, defense and other industries that are so important.”

One of the country’s newest National Science Foundation research vessels, the Narragansett Dawn, is expected to arrive at the pier next spring.