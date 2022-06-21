EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With inflation gripping everyone’s pockets, expensive activities might be off the table for some people this summer.

12 News trekked part of Rhode Island in search of free summer fun.

Bristol

The town of Bristol is home to the country’s longest-running 4th of July celebration, which is prefaced by the town’s 4th of July Concert Series.

The series kicked off June 19 and runs through July 2. From 80s cover bands to Latin performers, the event is a must-see for Kyrick Cordeiro, a Bristolian who attends every year.

“You have a lot of townies here jumping up and down, having a good time, and then you have a lot people from out of town that are checking it out – it’s a blast every year,” Cordeiro said.

Middletown

For late afternoon plans, Second Beach in Middletown is the spot. Parking is free of charge after 4 p.m., with lifeguards staying on duty through 6 p.m.

Avery Falco and Keelyn Truvovseh of Connecticut said they enjoy tanning, reading and surfing at the shore.

“It’s fun because you don’t have to spend money and you can still be with your friends and have fun and go in the water and it’s just a good day,” Falco told 12 News.

Providence

Fargnoli Park is one of many that are free across the Ocean State.

Sarah Montalean, of Providence, takes her children there when it’s nice out.

“The kids love it. It’s free, it’s a lot of fun for them and that’s what matters, right?” Montalean said.

For those looking for more summer activity ideas, check out our Summer This Week events calendar.