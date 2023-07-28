NORTH CHATHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A new study has revealed that Massachusetts is one of the top hotspots in the world for great white sharks.

Research from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, UMass-Dartmouth, and the state Division of Marine Fisheries estimates 800 great white sharks have been in the ocean off Cape Cod from 2015 to 2018 — with the population increasing every year.

Cape Cod joins hotspots in South Africa, central California, South Australia, and Mexico’s Guadalupe Island.

According to researchers, sharks are being found more often off the Cape because the gray seal population there is rebounding.

The sharks are mostly concentrated in Massachusetts from June through October, which is the same time of year when millions of people flock to the Cape for vacation.

The study will now serve as a baseline for researchers to continue monitoring the population.