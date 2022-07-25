LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is continuing to emphasize swimming safety, and is urging all inexperienced swimmers to stay out of the water.

The warning comes on the heels of a number of drownings and near drownings in recent weeks at local beaches, ponds and rivers.

The most recent drowning happened over the weekend at Lincoln Woods State Park, when a man’s kayak overturned Saturday afternoon.

Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the DEM, tells 12 News the man didn’t appear to be wearing a life jacket.

This isn’t the first time someone drowned at Lincoln Woods this year. Last month, a 15-year-old boy drowned soon after the lifeguards had left for the day.

Healey said it’s unknown whether the man or the teen knew how to swim in either incident.

Regardless of how well you can swim, Healey said you should always swim with a buddy. If you don’t know how to swim, he said you should stay on land.

“Drownings happen even at beaches supervised by lifeguards,” he said. “They can happen anywhere.”