PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is bringing back its Narragansett Bay tipline in the coming days.

Starting May 15, people can call (401) 222-8888 to report any environmental problems they come across in the bay.

The tipline is toll-free and will be available 24 hours a day until Oct. 15, the DEM said.

The goal of the service is to help resolve environmental issues as quickly as possible, such as algae blooms which could be dangerous to fish and other wildlife, according to the DEM.

The DEM continuously monitors the bay and gives weekly updates on the water quality on its website.