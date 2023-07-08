EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is recommending reopening several beaches for swimming.

RIDOH said on Saturday that because bacteria counts returned to safe levels, the following beaches are being recommended for reopening: Scarborough North in Narragansett, Goddard Park in Warwick, Kent County YMCA in Warwick, Sandy Point in Portsmouth, Warren Town Beach in Warren and Kingston’s Camp in South Kingstown.

RIDOH says they will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day.