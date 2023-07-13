JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Nathan Leonard isn’t afraid of the ocean, but the Jamestown native knows firsthand of the dangers that lurk beneath the water.

Leonard tells 12 News that, when he was younger, he was stung by a Portuguese man-of-war while swimming at Mackerel Cove.

“It was one of the most painful experiences of my life,” he recalled.

Leonard said was pulled from the water by a lifeguard, and ended up with two painful welts on his legs.

The culprit was nowhere to be found, but the lifeguard recognized the markings and was confident that a Portuguese man-of-war was to blame.

Portuguese men-of-war are described as jellyfish-like sea creatures with long tentacles that can render a painful sting, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

While Portuguese men-of-war are typically found washed ashore, swimmers should remain vigilant and steer clear of balloon-like objects floating on top of the water. NOAA said Portuguese man-of-war tentacles can break apart in rough waters and sting unsuspecting swimmers, despite no longer being attached.

“It’s the tentacles that will get you,” Leonard said. “No one saw the one that got me … [only] the results.”

More than a dozen Portuguese men-of-war have been spotted at numerous state beaches this week, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM):

Monday, July 10 at Scarborough State Beach

Tuesday July 11 at Roger Wheeler and East Matunuck state beaches

Wednesday, July 12 at East Beach and the Charlestown Breachway

Thursday, July 13 at Salty Brine and Roger Wheeler state beaches

The DEM said a 7-year-old girl was stung by a Portuguese man-of-war Tuesday at Roger Wheeler State Beach.

The affected beaches are flying purple flags to warn beachgoers of dangerous marine life.

It’s a warning that Leonard urges everyone to take seriously.

“If I hear that there’s Portuguese man-of-war out there, I don’t go in the water,” Leonard said. “That pain … I’m 63 now, and I still remember it.”

The DEM believes the Portuguese men-of-war are “…likely coming up on the Gulf Stream from southern waters and being brought to shore by southerly winds.”

“This marine event may continue for a little while but is typically short-lived,” the DEM explained. “Staff will continue monitoring all ocean beaches for signs of them.”

Beachgoers are urged to be on the lookout for Portuguese men-of-war while swimming and walking along the shoreline.

The venomous sea creature can still sting after weeks of being washed ashore, which is why anyone who spots a Portuguese man-of-war should refrain from touching it and alert beach staff immediately.

The Portuguese man-of-war sting is rarely deadly to humans, according to NOAA, but can be extremely painful and cause welts on exposed skin.

Portuguese man-of-war stings can be treated by carefully removing any remaining tentacles with tweezers or a gloved hand, rinsing the area with white vinegar and then soaking the skin in hot, but not scalding, water for at least 20 minutes.