PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — After a successful first year, the Rhode Island Tog Classic is back again on Sunday.

The tournament, sponsored by Crafty One Customs of Portsmouth, was formed to “promote camaraderie within the fishing community by gathering to fish, compete, eat and be merry! All for the goal of raising monies to support the fight against cancer.”

This year’s funds will be donated to the Three Angles Fund of Rhode Island — a local non-profit organization with a mission to help ease the financial burden of those who are impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

The tournament runs from sunrise to 2 p.m., with weigh-in from 12-4 p.m. There is a party afterward at the Portuguese America Citizens Club, 35 Power Street, Portsmouth.

There are multiple divisions — boat, kayak, shore and youth — with a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prize awarded to each. Prizes will be determined based on entries and donations of products.

