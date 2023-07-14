PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is once again warning anglers to keep an eye out for a type of fish they don’t want to find on their hooks.

The DEM and the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association say there have been increased reports of smooth puffer fish being caught in local waters.

The smooth puffer fish, one of about 120 known species, poses a serious heath threat because they contain neurotoxins that can affect the central nervous system. Exposure can cause illness, paralysis or death.

According to the FDA, the toxins are deadlier than cyanide and there’s no known antidote. The toxins can’t be frozen or cooked out.

Smooth puffer fish (toxic) Northern puffer fish (not toxic)

Smooth puffer fish shouldn’t be used for bait or chum, the DEM says. Anyone who catches one is advised to carefully take it off the hook and release it.

The smooth puffer fish is typically gray or olive-gray, entirely unscaled, and has a prickly belly.

The more common northern puffer fish usually has black or dark green spots and a yellow to white belly, according to the DEM. While this species is not poisonous, it’s recommended to clean them thoroughly before eating.

“The ones that have been encountered recently have been in the bay or very close to the bay,” Greg Vespe, former executive director of the R.I. Saltwater Anglers Association, told 12 News. “And we never really used to get them before but with climate change it seems as if the waters warming we’re having more of these exotics show up.”

Courtesy: RI DEM