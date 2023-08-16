NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A rainy summer is putting a damper on tourists’ and locals’ plans to head to the beach.

“Usually I live at the beach, but I don’t know,” said Madison Miller, who lives in South Kingstown. “The weather’s kind of deterring me a little bit.”

She and her boyfriend had plans to go to Block Island for her last week before grad school, but that had to change because of the weather.

“I need like 90 degrees, and I need to feel the heat to reward myself with the saltwater,” Miller said.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) reports a 7% drop in visits to state beaches compared to last year.

2022 2023 Beaches May June July May June July Charlestown Breachway 493 3,204 6,175 724 2,966 5,922 East Beach 568 2,614 5,348 538 2,141 5,415 East Matunuck 1,594 8,280 21,135 1,163 7,809 19,401 Misquamicut 4,093 15,489 39,982 3,024 9,481 37,637 Roger Wheeler 3,422 10,684 31,856 1,638 6,745 32,262 Salty Brine 624 5,027 6,414 1,040 5,212 6,853 Scarborough North 4,671 11,353 23,871 2,695 8,798 21,941 Scarborough North – Overflow 744 88 1,022 0 0 419 Scarborough South 0 4,453 20,237 0 1,828 15,594 Person-Vehicles 16,209 61,192 156,040 10,822 44,980 145,444 Person-Vehicles * 3.2 51,869 195,814 499,328 34,630 143,936 465,421

Beach attendance was down to 27% in June, but an increase in visitors in July closed the gap. The DEM hopes more people go to the beach by Labor Day to reach the state’s goal of a million visitors this summer. (Data provided by the RI DEM)

“That’s all weather related,” said DEM spokesperson Mike Healey. “It’s yucky, and people don’t want to go to the beach.”

Not only is it cooler than usual, the 12 News Pinpoint Weather Team reports 8.37 inches of rain fell in the Providence area in July. Some spots saw even heavier rain, and runoff may have caused some bacteria and waste to wash onto the beach.

“When that bacteria gets into the water, it makes it dangerous to swim,” said Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Chart showing beach closures by year from 2000-2022 (Courtesy: R.I. Department of Health)

Data from previous years show Rhode Island hasn’t lost over 200 beach days since 2009.

Wendelken said numbers of beach closures have been steadily decreasing thanks to measures several towns and cities have taken to reduce the amount of storm water that flows into the beaches.

The Department of Health is constantly testing water for bacteria, with the most popular beaches being screened at least once a week. If a high amount of bacteria is found, the state shuts down the beach and test the water daily until it’s safe to swim in again.

However, some tourists aren’t letting the weather stop them from enjoying the water at open beaches.

“The kids love to play in the sand,” said Tara Williams, who was visiting Narragansett from Boston. “They like to watch the boats, and there’s so much good food around. We decided to still come on down and enjoy the time as much as we can play.”

Her two younger daughters agreed, and excitedly mentioned that they couldn’t wait to jump into the water.