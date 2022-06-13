PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Looking to visit Newport but want to avoid traffic and save on gas?

You can do just that while also enjoying the sights of Narragansett Bay when the Providence–Newport Ferry returns on Friday, June 17.

The ferry transported more than 31,000 riders last year, according to the R.I. Department of Transportation, and the agency expects ridership to climb even further this summer.

Service to Bristol is also available on weekends.

The trip takes about an hour and riders can bring pets and bicycles on board.

Free parking is available at the Providence ferry terminal on India Street, and there’s also shuttle service available from the train station and convention center.

The Newport terminal is located on America’s Cup Avenue, while the Bristol stop is on Thames Street.

Visit ridethebay.com for the ferry schedule, ticket prices and more information.