WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of boaters are expected to dock in Potter’s Cove this weekend to celebrate Aquapalooza.

That’s why authorities are taking the time to warn everyone of the dangers of drinking and boating.

Warwick Police Captain Robert Hart shared a stern message to attendees Wednesday.

“Alcohol use can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time … In addition to the stresses of the sun, wind and motion,” Hart said. “The marine environment can intensify the effects if alcohol use, making an already unsafe situation worse.”

Hart said Warwick officers, alongside the U.S. Coast Guard and officers from other departments across the state, will be out in full force patrolling the waters this weekend.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on out there,” Warwick Police Officer Michael Harris explained. “People have difficulty maintaining a straight line with their vessel, just like they would with their vehicle out on the road.”

Aquapalooza, which happens annually on the last Saturday in July, isn’t state sanctioned and is typically organized through a private Facebook group. The celebration has been described in the past as a “gigantic frat party” by R.I. Department of Environmental Management’s Mike Healey.

“It’s a keg party in the middle of Narragansett Bay on the busiest weekend of the summer,” Healey told 12 News ahead of last year’s Aquapalooza.

Healey said the DEM “dreads” Aquapalooza, adding that it is “almost all downsides” to trying to keep the massive celebration under control.

The DEM has responded to boats sinking or colliding during past Aquapaloozas, according to Healey, and attendees have suffered injuries while jumping from one boat to another.

Environmental Police Sgt. Harold Guise said there’s zero tolerance for boating under the influence, and those who are caught will be arrested.

12 News reached out to the organizers of Aquapalooza but have not yet heard back.