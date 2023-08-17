(WPRI) — Hans Brings made quite the catch earlier this week.

The University of Rhode Island student was fishing on Cape Cod when he unexpectedly reeled in an Atlantic Tarpon.

Not only was the catch rare — it was almost as big as him!

The Atlantic Tarpon is typically found much further south. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said their habitat range spans Virginia to Brazil.

Atlantic Tarpon can grow up to 8 feet long and can weigh up to 250 pounds. The lifespan can be “in excess of 50 years,” according to FWC.

The FWC said the only be fished recreationally in Florida, which is where the Atlantic Tarpon is more commonly found. That’s why after marveling at his catch, Brings released the massive fish back into the ocean.

