NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — While it may be too soon to know exactly how Hurricane Lee will impact Southern New England, it’s certainly top of mind for local fishermen.

No matter where the storm makes landfall, large ocean waves and strong rip currents will begin to impact ocean-facing beaches by the end of the week, causing fishermen to halt their jobs.

Rich Fuka, past president of the Rhode Island Fisheries Association, told 12 News that Point Judith will start to see a heavy increase in fishing boats on Wednesday and Thursday.

“They’re already planning on not just getting their product in and offloaded into the market, but birthing arrangements and where they’re gonna keep safe dockage,” Fuka explained.

The high surf means boats will be tossed around and fishermen will have to keep a close eye on them.

“The boats come together at the docks. That means extra lines, lots of balls, cushions in between the boats,” Fuka continued. “Until it’s by us, no one’s gonna breathe easy.”

He anticipates fishermen will be back out on the water by Sunday or Monday depending on how the storm hits.