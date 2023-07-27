CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders have been flocking to beaches this summer to beat the heat, but dangerous rip currents are keeping lifeguards on the edge of their seats.

That’s why Charlestown is taking a unique approach to monitor its beaches for struggling swimmers.

The town’s lifeguards have been using drones to not only survey the water, but also assist swimmers in distress, according to Charlestown GIS Coordinator Stephen McCandless.

“We don’t expect the lifeguards to do anything different,” he explained. “[But] there are times when this system can definitely get to a person a lot quicker than a lifeguard can.”

Luke Slom, an FAA-certified drone pilot for the town, demonstrated how lifeguards can use it to assist struggling swimmers.

Slom flew the drone over the water and deployed a half-pound pouch designed to keep swimmers afloat.

“You hit the button, and [the pouch] releases,” Slom explained, adding that the pouch inflates once it hits the water.

“This is just one more thing that’s out there that can hold them up and help them relax,” McCandless added.

The drones are also used to locate missing children, respond to reported fin sightings and spot dangerous debris among the waves.

“It’s a game changer,” McCandless said of the drones.

In the wake of numerous drownings this summer, 12 News reached out to Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) to see whether the state has invested in similar technology.

“We have [a drone], but we haven’t used it yet,” DEM’s Mike Healey said.

When asked why, Healey said it all comes down to logistics. The DEM is responsible for more than a dozen beaches along the coast, as well as in the bay and certain state parks.

Healey said one drone simply isn’t enough to cover the entire state.

“There’s so much area to cover,” Healey said. “Our challenge is, can we get a licensed drone operator to that location in time to help someone?”

McCandless said Charlestown has one drone located at each of its beaches, as well as three to four licensed operators on standby when not on the clock.

Healey said the DEM is planning on reaching out to the town to learn more about their drones, and determine whether it is feasible for the state.

“We want to learn from the Charlestown experience,” Healey said.