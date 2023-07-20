NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has released the name of the man who died Tuesday night trying to save two swimmers in distress at Scarborough North State Beach.

The DEM says 38-year-old Idmael Elmonus of Cranston went into the water around 7 p.m. to help a 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman from Central Falls. The teenager was having trouble in the surf and the woman went out to try to help him when she got into trouble herself.

Elmonus did not know the two people he was trying to rescue, according to the DEM.

All three people were brought to shore and taken to South County Hospital. Elmonus was pronounced dead there, while the teenager and woman have since been released.

“DEM applauds the bravery of the rescue swimmers from its Division of Law Enforcement and the Narragansett Police Department for saving two victims and trying to save Mr. Elmonus,” the agency wrote in a news release. “Also, DEM wishes to recognize Mr. Elmonus’s selflessness in trying to help two people he did not know who were in trouble.”

Scarborough North is packed despite a yellow flag warning (which means moderate hazard).



