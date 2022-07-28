EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island tradition dating back more than three decades will continue this weekend.

Gov. Dan McKee signed an executive order declaring Sunday, July 31, the 33rd Annual Governor’s Bay Day. The event was started by former Gov. Ed DiPrete as a way to encourage Rhode Islanders to get out and enjoy the state’s 400 miles of beautiful coastline, as well as draw attention to the vulnerability of Narragansett Bay.

“Like all Rhode Islanders, I’m very proud of our beaches and oceans and recognize their importance to our families and recognize their ability to bring people and businesses to Rhode Island,” McKee said Wednesday.

As part of the Bay Day event, parking at all state surf beaches will be free on Sunday. These include:

Charlestown: Charlestown Breachway and East Beach

Charlestown Breachway and East Beach Narragansett: Roger Wheeler, Salty Brine, Scarborough North and South

Roger Wheeler, Salty Brine, Scarborough North and South South Kingstown: East Matunuck

East Matunuck Westerly: Misquamicut State Beach

In addition, RIPTA will offer free roundtrip service to these beaches on the Route 66 (URI/Galilee) Express Beach Bus. McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos plan to take the bus from Providence to Roger Wheeler on Sunday morning.

“The weather is going to be looking great, and I know the people of the state of Rhode Island are going to enjoy the weekend,” McKee added.

Those who’d rather do some saltwater fishing instead can do so without a license from Friday through Sunday as part of Bay Day.