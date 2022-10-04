EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Environmental police seized a total of 27 striped bass that were illegally caught in Rhode Island this week, according to the Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

On Monday, Sept. 26, police got a tip that poachers were catching bass that were undersized and over the allowable limit along the Seekonk River in East Providence. The DEM said the four men were found to have eight striped bass, three of which measured less than the minimum 28 inches. One of the men was issued a $300 fine as a result.

While there, the officers observed a separate group cleaning striped bass that appeared to be undersized, according to the DEM. Another eight illegal bass were taken and two members of the group were issued criminal summons for possessing them and fined $800.

One person was also cited for saltwater fishing without a license, the DEM said.

The following day, a patrol officer came across two Massachusetts residents, one of whom was fishing in the Narrow River in Narragansett. According to the DEM, the officer found 11 undersized striped bass in their possession.

The man admitted to catching all of the fish, the DEM said, and he was issued a criminal summons and fined $1,100.

The DEM said all of the seized fish were donated to the Wildlife Clinic of RI to help feed a bald eagle receiving care.