SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced that East Matunuck State Beach will close for about two weeks beginning on Monday, April 3.

The closure will allow crews to finish a construction project that added a third lane to the entrance, along with enhanced storm water controls, according to the DEM.

DEM Director Terry Gray said the goal is to reduce traffic into and out of the parking lot and capture storm water runoff from the lot.

“Cleaner beaches start with better storm water controls,” Gray added. “Installing a better infiltration system is an integral part of this project.”

The contractor plans to pave and stripe the parking lot, which will conclude the $700,000 project. The DEM said it was funded by state capital funds through the 2021 Green Economy bond.

The parking lot will be fully closed, and the DEM issued a reminder that parking along Succotash Road is prohibited.