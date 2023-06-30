PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is joining the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators’ Operation Dry Water weekend campaign, which seeks to reduce the number of drug- and alcohol-related accidents and fatalities in the state’s waterways.

Environmental police officers will be conducting increased patrols from Saturday, July 1, through Monday, July 3, to ensure boaters are not operating their vehicles while under the influence.

The DEM says boating while impaired can be even more dangerous than driving, as most people have less experience operating a boat than they do driving a car. The legal limit for blood alcohol content — 0.08% — is the same for drivers and boaters.

“The tragedies that happen on our waterways because individuals choose to boat while impaired are totally preventable,” said Michael Schipritt, a captain in DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement.

In addition to making sure not to boat under the influence, owners of the 40,000 boats registered in Rhode Island should be aware of the latest boating safety regulations:

All operators and passengers of canoes, kayaks, sailboards, kiteboards, paddleboards, and other paddle craft must always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device.

Riding on the bow of a powerboat is prohibited unless the boat is equipped with bow seats.

Hanging feet or legs over the top of the gunwale while underway is prohibited.

Boaters must slow down and move over for emergency vessels with emergency lights activated.

Fire extinguishers on boats must not be past their expiration date.

Captains of 26-foot or shorter recreational vehicles must use the engine cut-off switch if the boat is “on plane or above displacement speed.”

For more boating safety tips, visit the DEM’s website.