PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will be closing Prudence Island to shellfishing ahead of Aquapalooza.

Aquapalooza, which happens annually on the last Saturday in July, isn’t state sanctioned and is typically organized through a private Facebook group.

The DEM said Prudence Island will be closed to shellfishing between July 29 and Aug. 5.

“Although most recreational boaters follow Rhode Island’s ‘No Discharge’ law, a high concentration of vessels increases the chance of the accidental or illicit discharge of sewage into shellfish waters,” the DEM said.

The DEM explained that, while there are 59 facilities dedicated to keeping sewage from entering the state’s coastal waters, they’re not “routinely in operation” near Prudence Island.

That’s why closing the harvesting grounds is the best way to keep contaminated shellfish from entering the food system, according to the DEM.

To learn more about the state’s shellfish harvesting grounds, click here.