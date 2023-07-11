NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is warning beachgoers that Portuguese men-of-war have been spotted at three state beaches over the last couple of days.

Numerous Portuguese men-of-war were found at Scarborough State Beach on Monday, and at Roger Wheeler and East Matunuck state beaches on Tuesday, according to the DEM.

The affected beaches are flying purple flags to warn beachgoers of dangerous marine life. Beachgoers are urged to be on the lookout for Portuguese men-of-war while swimming and walking along the shoreline.

The DEM believes the Portuguese men-of-war are “…likely coming up on the Gulf Stream from southern waters and being brought to shore by southerly winds.”

“This marine event may continue for a little while but is typically short-lived,” the DEM explained. “Staff will continue monitoring all ocean beaches for signs of them.”

Portuguese men-of-war are described as jellyfish-like sea creatures with long tentacles that can render a painful sting, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

While Portuguese men-of-war are typically found washed ashore, swimmers should remain vigilant and steer clear of balloon-like objects floating on top of the water.

NOAA said Portuguese man-of-war tentacles can break apart in rough waters and sting unsuspecting swimmers, despite no longer being attached.

The venomous sea creature can also still sting after weeks of being washed ashore, which is why anyone who spots a Portuguese man-of-war should refrain from touching it and alert beach staff immediately.

The Portuguese man-of-war sting is rarely deadly to humans, according to NOAA, but can be extremely painful and cause welts on exposed skin.

Portuguese man-of-war stings can be treated by carefully removing any remaining tentacles with tweezers or a gloved hand, rinsing the area with white vinegar and then soaking the skin in hot, but not scalding, water for at least 20 minutes.