EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Greenwich woman is raising concerns about a dead dolphin she says has been lying on the shore for days.

Donna Soralvo has lived in the area for 25-30 years and said she first noticed the dolphin just feet from her home on Saturday, not far from Goddard Memorial State Park Beach.

Soralvo told 12 News she has made many calls including the West Warwick police, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management and even Mystic Aquarium in an effort to get the mammal removed.

Volunteers from the aquarium did come out, according to Soralvo, labeling it a 109-inch bottlenose dolphin.

With the heat and being close to waters where many swim, Soralvo is waiting to see when the dolphin will be moved.

“It’s starting to smell, we’ve got people who park here and swim in this water and clam, the bacteria is going to be horrendous,” Soralvo said. “To leave it and let nature take its course, like some of the people have told me, would be totally out of the question.”

Soralvo said she is just hoping for answers and a resolution rather than leave the dolphin to decompose.

A dead dolphin washing into the weeds of a East Greenwich woman’s home on Saturday. Starting at noon on @wpri12 we hear about the efforts taken to get it moved, and what we know so far. pic.twitter.com/WBPXR5EiiE — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) September 4, 2023