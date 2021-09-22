Coast Guard rescue fisherman struck by 300-pound stingray

(WPRI) — A man aboard a local fishing vessel is hospitalized after a dangerous encounter with a stingray on Sunday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

In a video posted to the USCG Air Station Cape Cod Facebook page, crews are seen rescuing the man from the Point Judith-based boat.

The USCG says the man was struck by the barb of the 300-pound stingray off the coast of Long Island, New York.

The man was taken by helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital and his current condition is unknown.

No additional details have been released at this time.