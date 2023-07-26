NARRGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I Department of Environmental Management is advising beachgoers that the Salty Brine State Beach parking lot will be closed this Saturday for the annual Blessing of the Fleet ceremony.

The closure will be in place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., however, the beach itself will remain open.

The Blessing of the Fleet celebration is entering its 51st year and thousands are expected to gather at the beach to enjoy food, live music, and a parade of decorated boats.

The event is made possible by the Narragansett Lions Club. Visit their website for more event information.

