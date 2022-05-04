Beach & Bay Forecast

Getting ready to head to the coast? This page will be updated daily, so be sure to bookmark it for the next day’s beach and boating outlook.

Forecast: An early evening shower is possible on Wednesday. Patchy fog will also form offshore and along the immediate coast. Thursday features warmer temperatures with plenty of sunshine.

Beach Outlook: Thursday will be the pick of the week to head to the beach. Winds will be from over land, which will help our temperatures warm up into the 60s. Inland locations could hit 70. Skies will bring plenty of sunshine, but as winds shift during the afternoon to an onshore breeze, it’ll knock the temperatures down.

Boating Outlook: Quiet and dry weather is expected in the bay and in offshore waters. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be north 5-10 mph before shifting to the south. Seas will be close to 2′.

Marine Conditions for Coastal RI & MA

Wind: North in the morning, south in the afternoon around 5-10 mph

Visibility: Mostly sunny.

Water Temp: Upper 40s

Waves: 2 feet

Rip Current Risk: Low

UV Index: 7 (High)

Sun-Safe Time: 25 minutes

High Tide: 11:36 a.m.

Low Tide: 4:15 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:37 a.m.

Sunset: 7:47 p.m.

Frequency: Daily at 9 a.m. (May-September)

Beach Closings

Throughout the summer, health and environmental officials monitor the water quality at beaches and other locations to ensure it’s safe. Those deemed unsafe, typically due to high bacteria counts in the water, will be temporarily closed to swimming, shellfishing, or other activities.

There are no known beach closings at this time.

All of this information will change on a daily basis, so be sure to check back for the latest updates.