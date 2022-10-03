Bay & Boating Forecast

Getting ready to head out on the water? This page is updated daily, so be sure to bookmark it for the next day’s boating outlook for the bay and offshore waters.

NOTE: This report has transitioned from “Beach & Boating” to “Bay & Boating” as the season winds down. This report will run through November 30th, then pause during the winter, and return April 1, 2023.

Monday Forecast: Remnants of Hurricane Ian to our south will continue to give us a fairly windy day. The chilly air will stick around too.

Monday Boating Outlook: Small Craft Advisory Possible. Winds from the northeast 10-25 kts with gusts to 30kts possible. Waves of 1-3 feet.

Marine Conditions for Coastal RI & MA on Monday

Wind: NE 15-25 knots gusting to 30 kts in the bay, 30-35kts in the sounds

Visibility: Unlimited

Water Temp: 69°

Waves: 1-3 feet in the bay, 4-7 feet in Block Island, and Rhode Island Sounds

Rip Current Risk: Low

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Safe Sun Time: 45 minutes+

High Tide: 2:06 AM and 2:38 PM in Newport Harbor on Monday

Low Tide: 7:10 AM and 9:44 PM in Newport Harbor on Monday

Sunrise: 6:44 AM

Sunset: 6:23 PM

All of this information will change on a daily basis, so be sure to check back for the latest updates.

