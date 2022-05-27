NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Memorial Day weekend is the official kick-off to beach season in Rhode Island, and residents looking forward to digging their toes in the sand are encouraged to get their passes ahead of time.

From Saturday through Labor Day, all state beaches except for Scarborough South State Beach will be open daily. Scarborough South will not officially open until June 19.

The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is urging beachgoers to plan ahead and buy their beach passes ahead of the busy weekend. Individuals can purchase resident, non-resident, or senior season passes on the DEM website.

Purchasing season or daily flex passes online will help keep express lanes open, said the DEM. The express lanes are available at all state beaches except for East Beach, Charlestown Breachway, and Salty Brine.

No-cost disability passes will also be available for those who qualify. Anybody wishing to obtain a pass should contact RY State Parks Headquarters at 4-1667-6200