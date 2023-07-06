NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended that several beaches be closed to swimming, while two others can reopen.

Health officials said high bacteria counts were detected at the following beaches:

Scarborough North in Narragansett

Goddard Park Beach in East Greenwich

Oakland Beach in Warwick

Kent County YMCA in Warwick

Warren Town beach in Warren

Camp Watchaug in Charlestown

Kingston’s Camp in South Kingstown

Camp Hoffman in South Kingstown

Kent County YMCA in Warwick and Ginny B Campground in Foster also remain on the state’s beach closure list.

Meanwhile, further testing at City Park and Conimicut beaches in Warwick showed the bacteria levels have returned to a safe range, according to the Health Department.

It’s up to the owner of the beach to enforce the recommended swimming ban.

The Health Department monitors the water quality at all beaches throughout the summer. Check its website for updates, or call (401) 222-2751.