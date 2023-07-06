NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended that several beaches be closed to swimming, while two others can reopen.
Health officials said high bacteria counts were detected at the following beaches:
- Scarborough North in Narragansett
- Goddard Park Beach in East Greenwich
- Oakland Beach in Warwick
- Kent County YMCA in Warwick
- Warren Town beach in Warren
- Camp Watchaug in Charlestown
- Kingston’s Camp in South Kingstown
- Camp Hoffman in South Kingstown
Kent County YMCA in Warwick and Ginny B Campground in Foster also remain on the state’s beach closure list.
Meanwhile, further testing at City Park and Conimicut beaches in Warwick showed the bacteria levels have returned to a safe range, according to the Health Department.
It’s up to the owner of the beach to enforce the recommended swimming ban.
The Health Department monitors the water quality at all beaches throughout the summer. Check its website for updates, or call (401) 222-2751.