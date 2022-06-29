PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have recommended that six beaches close to swimming over the past two days.

After heavy rainfall, high levels of bacteria can be found in the water due to runoff from roads, parking lots and other areas.

The following beaches are closed to swimming until further notice due to high levels of bacteria:

Conimicut Point Beach (Warwick)

Oakland Beach (Warwick)

Barrington Town Beach (Barrington)

Larkin Pond Beach Association (Kingston)

Ginny B’s Campground (Foster)

Briar Point Beach (Coventry)

The Health Department has an updated list of closings and other information on its website.