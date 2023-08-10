PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended that four beaches close to swimming due to high bacteria counts in the water.

Kingston’s Camp Beach (South Kingstown)

Camp Watchaug Beach (Charlestown)

Camp Canonicus Beach (Exeter)

Kent County YMCA Beach (Warwick)

Camp Hoffman in South Kingstown has also been closed to swimming since Aug. 3.

The Health Department monitors the water quality at all beaches throughout the summer. Check its website for updates, or call (401) 222-2751.

