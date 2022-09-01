PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended that four beaches close to swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.

The Health Department monitors the water quality at all of the state’s beaches throughout the summer to make sure it’s safe to swim.

No other beaches are closed to swimming at this time.

Visit the agency’s website for updates, or call its beach closings hotline at (401) 222-2751.