WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is gearing up for the 34th annual Governor’s Bay Day celebration.

McKee signed an executive order Monday declaring that the celebration will take place July 30.

“Bay Day is about having fun and I invite all Rhode Islanders to take advantage of the opportunities we’re offering to have fun here in the Ocean State,” McKee said. “It’s also a reminder of how lucky we are to have Narragansett Bay as our state’s most iconic natural resource – and how important it is that we protect it.”

Perks of the annual celebration include free parking at all state beaches, as well as free roundtrip bus service. Anglers can also take advantage of free saltwater fishing throughout the entire weekend.

“Bay Day is the perfect day to celebrate being a Rhode Islander,” R.I. Department of Environmental Management Director Terry Gray said. “Going to the beach and saltwater recreational fishing are traditional Rhode Island pastimes that are integral to our social, cultural, and economic life.”

Rhode Island’s first-ever Bay Day took place in 1989 to remind Rhode Islanders of the fragility of Narragansett Bay and coastal waters. Bay Day also commemorates the aftermath of the grounding of the tanker World Prodigy at Brenton Point, during which approximately 300,000 gallons of oil were released into the water.