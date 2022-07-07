PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island officials are advising people to stay out of the water at three swimming areas.

The R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Department of Environmental Management recommended Thursday that Kingston’s Camp Beach and Camp Hoffman Beach in South Kingstown close to swimming because of high bacteria levels.

These are currently the only beaches closed to swimming. Throughout the summer, the Health Department tests the water at beaches statewide to ensure they’re safe for swimming.

Additionally, health and environmental officials are warning people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth after blue-green algae blooms were discovered.

Blue-green algae can be toxic to humans and animals, so officials urged people not to ingest water or fish from the pond or take part in recreational activities like fishing, boating and kayaking. Dog owners should also keep their pets out of the water.

Upper Melville Pond also has an algae warning in effect, along with Roosevelt Pond in Providence, Tiogue Lake in Coventry, Turner Reservoir in East Providence and Almy Pond in Newport.

Other bodies of water in Rhode Island could be contaminated with blue-green algae. Officials say to avoid contact with waterbodies that look like green paint, thick pea soup or green cottage cheese.

Anyone who spots a potential algae bloom is asked to report it to the DEM on its website or by emailing DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov.