NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended that several beaches be closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels.

The following beaches will be closed until further notice:

  • Goddard Park Beach in Warwick
  • Oakland Beach in Warwick
  • Buttonwoods Beach in Warwick
  • Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick
  • Barrington Town Beach in Barrington
  • Warren Town Beach in Warren
  • Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth
  • Peabody’s Beach in Middletown
  • Third Beach in Middletown
  • Lincoln Woods Beach in Lincoln
  • Marion Irons Beach in Glocester
  • Harmony Hill School Beach in Glocester
  • Camp Ruggles Beach in Scituate

Numerous other beaches also remain on the state’s closure list:

  • Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick (Closed July 13)
  • Briar Point Beach in Coventry (Closed July 12)
  • Hope Community Service Pond Beach in Scituate (Closed July 12)
  • Camp Hoffman Beach in South Kingstown (Closed July 6)
  • Camp Watchaug in Charlestown (Closed July 7)
  • Burlingame State Park Beach in Charlestown (Closed July 14)

In addition, Georgiaville Pond Beach in Smithfield has been closed since July 12 due to the presence of harmful blue-green algae.

The Health Department monitors the water quality at all beaches throughout the summer. Check online for updates, or call (401) 222-2751.