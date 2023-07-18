NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended that several beaches be closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels.

The following beaches will be closed until further notice:

Goddard Park Beach in Warwick

Oakland Beach in Warwick

Buttonwoods Beach in Warwick

Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick

Barrington Town Beach in Barrington

Warren Town Beach in Warren

Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth

Peabody’s Beach in Middletown

Third Beach in Middletown

Lincoln Woods Beach in Lincoln

Marion Irons Beach in Glocester

Harmony Hill School Beach in Glocester

Camp Ruggles Beach in Scituate

Numerous other beaches also remain on the state’s closure list:

Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick (Closed July 13)

Briar Point Beach in Coventry (Closed July 12)

Hope Community Service Pond Beach in Scituate (Closed July 12)

Camp Hoffman Beach in South Kingstown (Closed July 6)

Camp Watchaug in Charlestown (Closed July 7)

Burlingame State Park Beach in Charlestown (Closed July 14)

In addition, Georgiaville Pond Beach in Smithfield has been closed since July 12 due to the presence of harmful blue-green algae.

The Health Department monitors the water quality at all beaches throughout the summer. Check online for updates, or call (401) 222-2751.