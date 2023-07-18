NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended that several beaches be closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels.
The following beaches will be closed until further notice:
- Goddard Park Beach in Warwick
- Oakland Beach in Warwick
- Buttonwoods Beach in Warwick
- Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick
- Barrington Town Beach in Barrington
- Warren Town Beach in Warren
- Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth
- Peabody’s Beach in Middletown
- Third Beach in Middletown
- Lincoln Woods Beach in Lincoln
- Marion Irons Beach in Glocester
- Harmony Hill School Beach in Glocester
- Camp Ruggles Beach in Scituate
Numerous other beaches also remain on the state’s closure list:
- Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick (Closed July 13)
- Briar Point Beach in Coventry (Closed July 12)
- Hope Community Service Pond Beach in Scituate (Closed July 12)
- Camp Hoffman Beach in South Kingstown (Closed July 6)
- Camp Watchaug in Charlestown (Closed July 7)
- Burlingame State Park Beach in Charlestown (Closed July 14)
In addition, Georgiaville Pond Beach in Smithfield has been closed since July 12 due to the presence of harmful blue-green algae.
The Health Department monitors the water quality at all beaches throughout the summer. Check online for updates, or call (401) 222-2751.