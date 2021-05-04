NWS meteorologist discusses efforts to simplify alert system

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Earlier this year, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced plans to update its alert system for inclement weather by 2024.

To get a better understanding of what some of those changes may be, 12 News spoke with Glenn Field, a warning coordinator meteorologist at the agency’s Taunton office.

The NWS has a project known as “Hazard Simplification” which seeks to make relaying important weather information less confusing for the general public.

According to Field, the NWS plans to get rid of all advisories. For example, a Small Craft Advisory would become a Small Craft Warning, and Wind Advisories would be eliminated altogether. Instead, a statement using plain language would be released providing the details of the impending weather conditions.

The goal is to put less emphasis on the title of the advisory and focus more on making it clear what the public needs to know.

Oftentimes, the NWS issues “special weather statements.” Field said these are expected to continue.

Most notably, these are issued for strong thunderstorms that are more potent than a general thunderstorm but do not meet the criteria for a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Below are the advisories, watches and warnings that the NWS currently uses:

