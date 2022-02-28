EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A more than 3,500 page report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is warning the world that flooding, extreme temperatures and sea level rise are going to get worse through the rest of this century.

It follows a similar report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that shows a state-by-state breakdown of the impacts of climate change.

Climates change naturally, but with added greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels, that change is speeding up at unprecedented rates. The atmosphere and oceans are warming quickly.

“That can lead to extreme weather in coastal communities like ours,” Brown University professor Baylor Fox-Kemper said. “It also changes the way weather patterns work on a global scale. So, with the weather consequences, there are many changes to average, but also extremes.”

The UN report is part of the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. These reports have been issued since 1990.

This report has three different working groups, and Fox-Kemper was a lead author in the group describing the physical science of why the climate is changing.

“One of the key findings is the widespread pervasive impacts of ecosystems, people, settlements, pretty much all over the world,” Fox-Kemper explained.

A lot of that comes from heavy precipitation, drought and fires. Scientists have a lot more confidence in their findings with this report, which is significant, according to Fox-Kemper.

“Sea level rise is key for Rhode Island,” he said. “There are lots of vulnerable human structures that are going to be subjected to sea level rise like Misquamicut and Charlestown that don’t really have a lot of resilience.”

According to the UN report and a recent NOAA report, the rate of sea level rise will continue to accelerate.

Also, depending upon the amount of emissions, “historically unprecedented” warming is expected through the century. More intense heat waves and less cold waves are expected.

Courtesy: NOAA. Observed and projected changes (compared to the 1901–1960 average) in

near-surface air temperature for Rhode Island. Observed data are for 1900–2020. Projected

changes for 2006–2100 are from global climate models for two possible futures: one in which

greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase (higher emissions) and another in which

greenhouse gas emissions increase at a slower rate (lower emissions).

Increases in the frequency and intensity of heavy rain events are also expected, leading to increased flooding risks. Although increased precipitation is expected, droughts are still possible due to higher temperatures.

Courtesy: NOAA. Projected changes in total annual precipitation (%) for the

middle of the 21st century compared to the late 20th century under

a higher emissions pathway.

Fox-Kemper said we need to take care of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

“As a state, as a community, what we really need to do is get together, reduce our emissions, negotiate with our neighboring states and with our nation as a whole to reduce emissions,” Fox-Kemper added.