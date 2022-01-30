New Bedford parking ban lifted; city offices open Monday, but no decision yet on schools

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The parking ban that was in effect in New Bedford during the storm has now expired.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from school parking lots as soon as is possible.

While city offices will be open on Monday, no decisions have been made yet on schools.

The city is asking people to be patient while crews work to clear the snow, as the storm has created an extensive removal process.

If there are any snow removal issues on city streets, residents are asked to call the Department of Public Infrastructure at 508-991-6150.

Power Outages Nearly all Restored as of Sunday Morning

More than 20,000 New Bedford customers had lost power by the peak of outages around mid-day Saturday, but only a handful of outages remained in Greater New Bedford as of Sunday morning, according to Eversource data and outage maps. Please avoid downed power lines. Call 1-800-592-2000 to report outages or downed lines.

New Bedford’s citywide snow emergency parking ban is lifted as of 12 p.m. today, Jan. 30. Please remove vehicles from school parking lots as soon as is possible and safe, to help schools reopen Monday. The parking ban is designed to allow City workers to efficiently remove snow from New Bedford roadways, and enable public safety vehicles and residents to travel safely.

Buttonwood Park Zoo Closed Sunday

Buttonwood Park Zoo remains closed on Sunday, and potentially will reopen Monday, Jan. 31, depending on snow removal.

New Bedford Regional Airport Closed Sunday

New Bedford Regional Airport remains closed on Sunday, Jan. 30, as crews work to move the heavy snow from Saturday’s blizzard. Passengers should contact their air carriers directly to confirm their flight status.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Canceled on Sunday

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Workers Community Center / Centro Comunitario de Trabajadores, 1534 Acushnet Ave., has been canceled for Sunday, Jan. 30. The clinic will take place the following Sunday, Feb. 6.

SRTA Buses, Transit Services Not Operating Sunday