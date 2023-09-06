NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Global Learning Charter School dismissed students at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday due to the heat.

According to Executive Director Steve Furtado, the temperature on the third floor hit 95 degrees and the second floor wasn’t far behind, leading officials to declare the building unsafe for students.

Students will be dismissed at 11:35 a.m. on Thursday and Friday as well, Furtado said.

Providence students went back to school Wednesday morning, and Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green told 12 News a lot of newer buildings have dehumidifying systems, while older ones had fan systems installed during the pandemic to improve air flow.

She added that ultimately, it’s something that each district is watching very closely, and it’s up to each superintendent to decide whether to make changes to the school day.

“Everybody is on it,” Infante-Green said. “We are in constant contact with the superintendents, making sure that our priority is the kids and the teachers and everybody in the building is feeling well and they are not experiencing more of the heat than they should be.”

