National Weather Service plans to update its alert system by 2024

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the coming years, the National Weather Service (NWS) will change the way it notifies the public of certain types of inclement weather.

The NWS announced Thursday it plans to do away with “Advisory” and “Special Weather Statement” alerts in favor of more plain language in hopes of more clearly describing the weather-related risks ahead.

The goal is to provide a better understanding and expectation of the forecast and potential impacts of each individual storm.

There will be no change to the “Watches” and “Warnings” that are issued, according to the NWS.

The changes won’t occur until at least 2024, the NWS said, so there’s plenty of time to get the word out.