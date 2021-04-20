National Weather Service offers virtual classes for ‘SKYWARN Spotter’ program

A utility crew works to clear a roadway of storm debris in Newburgh, N.Y., Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Powerful storms pounded the Northeast on Tuesday with torrential rain and marble-sized hail, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Are you a fan of the weather? Maybe you like to track thunderstorms in the summer or watch the snow fall in the winter.

Well as part of the National Weather Service “SKYWARN Spotter” program, you can help provide real and accurate updates, as well as reports to the National Weather Service and also local meteorologists.

What is the SKYWARN Spotter program?

The program allows meteorologists and others in the field of weather to get a feel for real time conditions across different locations and at different times.

It helps give the public a better idea of what’s going on around them.

The training also is beneficial for those who are interested in weather or would like to pursue weather.

When is the training for the program?

Due to the pandemic, all SKYWARN training sessions will be held virtually for this spring. Those who are interested can click here.

The virtual training dates are as follows:

April 27 at 6:30 p.m.

May 1 at 10 a.m.

May 13 at 6:30 p.m.



These reports are important to the warning system of the National Weather Service. Receiving real-time updates allow warnings to be issued promptly.

For more information regarding SKYWARN and how to become a trained spotter, click here.