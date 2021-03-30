National Weather Service experiences large outage on web network

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Weather Service (NWS) announced Tuesday that its networks were experiencing outages that impacted its web services on a national level.

While many rely on the NWS website to receive accurate and real-time data and forecasts, it was just last week when a feature that allows meteorologists, weather enthusiasts, and storm chasers to connect and provide updates and/or confirm reports crashed during a tornado outbreak in the South.

The vital resource known as NWS Chat is useful on severe weather days since those out in the field can provide updates that can be relayed to on-air meteorologists to keep the public informed.

However, that tool has also been faltering for quite some time now. It is known within the weather community that the National Weather Service is in need of an upgrade with technology and infrastructure.

There seem to be many occurrences where the system completely or partially goes down. A stable, up-to-date network is what is needed to help aid the team of meteorologists that make up the National Weather Service.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the website was back up and running.